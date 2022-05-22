Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $172,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 504,557 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in TEGNA by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

