Ariel Investments LLC Has $361.85 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,585 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $361,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.