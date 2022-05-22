Ariel Investments LLC Has $42.12 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $42,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.50.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $522.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.61. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

