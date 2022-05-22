Ariel Investments LLC Has $56.78 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. 1,214,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,417. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

