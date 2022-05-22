Ariel Investments LLC Has $86.02 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107,506 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $86,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.80. 1,414,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $169.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

