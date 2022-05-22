Ariel Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of Brady worth $32,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 161,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,376. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

