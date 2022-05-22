Ariel Investments LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Masco worth $129,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. 2,000,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. Masco Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

