Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $49,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,815. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

