Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGTF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 7,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

