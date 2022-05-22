Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,136 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,279.20.

ASHTY opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $281.61. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $184.12 and a 12-month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

