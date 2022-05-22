Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires Shares of 81,989 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 342,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 219,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,729. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36.

