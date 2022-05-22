Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
NYSE V traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
