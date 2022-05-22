Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Raises Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

BATS REM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 746,475 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

