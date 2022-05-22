Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to report $20.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $89.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.