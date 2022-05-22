Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

