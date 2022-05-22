Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,764.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $370,503.09 and approximately $88,764.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.50 or 0.12685411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 461.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00495421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

