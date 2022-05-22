Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.