AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.91% of AutoNation worth $69,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $473,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

