Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 225,525 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 1.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.62% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $197,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,134,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,673,000 after purchasing an additional 864,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 2,131,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.