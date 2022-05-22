Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. 771,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.