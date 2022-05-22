Axiom Advisory LLC Takes $9.16 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $183.26. 321,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.