Axon Capital LP Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Axon Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 24.4% of Axon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,193,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,287,000 after buying an additional 864,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 670,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

NYSE:FIS opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

