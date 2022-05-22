Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 4,552,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.