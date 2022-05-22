Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 56,488 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.