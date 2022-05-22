Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $50,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.79.

NYSE SNOW opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

