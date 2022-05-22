Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.65 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $47,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.58 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

