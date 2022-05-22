Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 115,994 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $47,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

