Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,252,733 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

