Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,275 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Waters worth $52,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Waters by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

