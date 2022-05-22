Bank of Montreal Can Sells 207,687 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of BRP worth $51,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

