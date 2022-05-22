Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,066,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,021,000 after buying an additional 94,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

