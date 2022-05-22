Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $169,312. 43.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

