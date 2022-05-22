Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 736,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Baozun has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.