Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Downgraded to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 2,300 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of CHF 2,350.
Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,129.60 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $2,129.60 and a twelve month high of $2,600.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,299.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,332.29.
About Barry Callebaut (Get Rating)
