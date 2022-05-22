Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Downgraded to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 2,300 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of CHF 2,350.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,129.60 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $2,129.60 and a twelve month high of $2,600.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,299.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,332.29.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

