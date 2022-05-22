Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00303883 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.