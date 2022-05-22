Benchmark Lowers Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of TSE:CWEB opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.89.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.