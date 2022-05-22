Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 1,775,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

