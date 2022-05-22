Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 15.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 4.58% of Berry Global Group worth $456,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,288. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

