BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in BGSF by 20.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 86,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

