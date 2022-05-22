Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 40.3% This Week

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $118,780.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $20.77 or 0.00069819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

