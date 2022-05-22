bitCNY Price Up 1.1% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

