BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $382,909.06 and approximately $28.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,684,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,472,808 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

