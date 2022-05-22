BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

