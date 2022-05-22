BloombergSen Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $54,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP grew its stake in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.6% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $12.50 on Friday, reaching $2,115.90. 431,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,295.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

