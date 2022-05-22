BNP Paribas Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $600.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $920.78.

TSLA opened at $663.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $929.01 and a 200-day moving average of $965.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

