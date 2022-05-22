Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

BAH stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. 1,845,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Earnings History for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.