Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

BAH stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. 1,845,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.