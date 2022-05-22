BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,686 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Cigna by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 41,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $11,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $259.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,489. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

