BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 37,785 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

VZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 24,181,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,090,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

