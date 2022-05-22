BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,974 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $107.57. 4,775,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

