BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.82. 5,404,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.09 and its 200 day moving average is $209.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.